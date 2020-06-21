Image copyright Reuters

Test your knowledge of the government advice for the summer in the UK with this quiz.

More about the new summer rules

There is different social distancing advice for each nation and the advice will be updated throughout the summer.

Who you can meet could also be affected by whether friends and family have formed extended households by creating a support bubble.

If you're thinking of taking a trip or booking a holiday in the UK, you should check when you can book somewhere to stay.

Finally, if you are hoping to go on holiday outside the UK, or have friends or family visit from abroad, you need to know about the quarantine rules.