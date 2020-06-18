Image copyright PA

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103.

The singer's family confirmed she died on Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives.

"The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," a statement said.

Dame Vera was best known for performing for the troops during World War Two in countries including India and Burma.

Her family said information on a memorial will be announced at a later date.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May, Dame Vera spoke about the bravery and sacrifice that characterised the wartime nation.

The Queen referenced one of Dame Vera's most beloved songs earlier this year when she told the country, separated from families and friends during the coronavirus lockdown: "We will meet again."