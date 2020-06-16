Image caption The move comes after Marcus Rashford spoke to BBC Breakfast about relying on free school meals while growing up

A "Covid summer school fund" is being set up by the government to help feed children during the holidays, after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Children eligible for free school meals in term time in England will get a six-week voucher, Downing Street said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Mr Rashford's "contribution to the debate around poverty".

The Manchester United forward, 22, had called for a U-turn in plans not to offer meals during the holidays.

The support works out as about £15 a week per recipient, and will cost the taxpayer about £120m.

In an emotional open letter to MPs posted on Monday, Mr Rashford drew on his own experience of relying on free school meals and food banks growing up.

In response to the government's announcement, the footballer said on Twitter: "Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020."