Travellers from the UK will not have to quarantine on arrival in Spain from Sunday, Spanish officials have said.

Britain is to be included in a list of nations from which people can enter the country freely, the Spanish government has confirmed to the BBC.

It comes more than three months after Spain first closed its borders in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, current rules state that anyone returning to - or entering - the UK must self-isolate for two weeks.

The UK Foreign Office is also still warning against all but essential international travel.

Spain joined a raft of European countries which closed their borders in March in response to coronavirus outbreaks across the continent.

In May, the country announced that foreign visitors would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Ministers had warned the measure would be in place until 1 July.

But Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced over the weekend that borders would reopen to travellers from all EU countries on Sunday - with the exception of Portugal.

The Spanish government has now confirmed that the list will include the UK, which is in a transition period after leaving the EU.

A spokeswoman told the BBC that British tourists would be "welcome to travel to Spain" from Sunday, when its three-month-long state of emergency ends.

The country saw more than 27,000 Covid-19-related deaths.

Spain normally attracts 80 million tourists a year, with the sector providing more than 12% of the country's GDP. And opening up the holiday market again before the summer season is over is seen as crucial to its economy.

It comes as several other European countries - including France, Belgium and Germany - began reopening their borders.

Earlier this month, Portugal's foreign minister said anyone in the UK thinking of going to Portugal this summer will be "most welcome".

Augusto Santos Silva said he hoped the two countries UK could agree a special travel arrangement by the end of June.

So called "air bridges" would allow visitors from a country where coronavirus infection rates are low into the UK, without having to self-isolate for two weeks.

Travel industry leaders have warned the UK government that the country risks being left behind, unless it agrees such arrangements with other nations quickly.