Image copyright EPA

There is "much more that we need to do" to tackle racism but the UK should not try to "re-write the past" by removing historical symbols, the PM has said.

Writing in the Telegraph, Boris Johnson said he was setting up a commission to look at all "aspects of inequality".

He said "no-one who cares about this country" could ignore the anti-racist demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd in US police custody.

However, he said the UK's heritage must be left "broadly in peace".

Mr Johnson also condemned the "far-right thugs" involved in violent protests on Saturday, which saw more than 100 people arrested in London after thousands gathered saying they were protecting statues.

He said their mission was "utterly absurd" but he added that it was "deplorable" that Sir Winston Churchill's statue had been in danger of attack.

It comes after the statue in Parliament Square was spray-painted with the words "was a racist" last weekend. In Bristol, anti-racism protesters pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Image copyright Reuters

Mr Johnson wrote: "We need to tackle the substance of the problem, not the symbols.

"We need to address the present, not attempt to re-write the past - and that means we cannot and must not get sucked into never-ending debate about which well-known historical figure is sufficiently pure or politically correct to remain in public view."

The PM said was setting up a commission to look at inequality as it was "no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism".

The cross-governmental commission will look at inequality in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life.

He added: "Let's fight racism, but leave our heritage broadly in peace. If we really want to change it, there are democratic means available in this country - thanks, by the way, to Winston Churchill."