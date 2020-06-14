Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Two-metre rule to be reviewed

There's going to be a review of the UK government's advice telling people to stay 2m (6ft) away from others. Boris Johnson made the decision to review the rule after widespread calls that it should be scrapped to help the economy, with businesses in the hospitality sector saying they won't be able to make a profit with the distance in place. The government hopes the review will report back by 4 July, when pubs and restaurants in England could open at the earliest.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The review will hear evidence from economists as well as scientists

2. Delay over school return 'national disaster'

Leading psychologists have written an open letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, saying the delay in getting children and adolescents back to school is a "national disaster" and is putting their mental health at risk. The experts warn of "lifelong consequences for them and society", and ask Mr Williamson to let children and young people play together and return to school as soon as possible.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The psychologists urge the government to "release" children and young people from lockdown

3. Secondary school head describes her reopening plan

A further batch of pupils in England will start going back to school on Monday - those in Years 10 and 12 who have the prospect of their GCSEs and A-Levels looming. Secondary head teachers have wide-ranging plans about how to make it work. One principal in Dartmoor explains what it will be like at her school. "It's going to be that supermarket feel - when you go to a supermarket for the first time with the trolley queues," she says.

Image caption Yellow crosses marked in the playground show pupils how far they'll have to stay apart

4. 'Living on my own has been a very lonely time'

Millions of people who live alone in England and NI were allowed to see loved ones for the first time on Saturday, after new rules allowing social bubbles with one other household. (You can read about them here, plus watch the moment one grandmother hugged her grandchildren after weeks apart). But that's not the case in Wales, and people are starting to struggle. "For the last three months, the only living thing I've touched is a dog," says one 71-year-old, as people share their experiences of loneliness.

Image copyright Julia Lloyd Image caption Another woman, Julia Lloyd, says loneliness in lockdown has been "immense" without friends living nearby

5. What will shopping be like?

Monday will also see non-essential shops allowed to open in England for the first time since lockdown began. (In NI, shops already opened on Friday, while they're still shut in Wales and Scotland). But retailers have to follow strict safety guidelines and could face enforcement notices if they break them. HMV and JD Sports tell the BBC what changes they've made here, while BBC business correspondent Szu Ping Chan has visited a shop in London for a preview of the scene that will await shoppers:

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What's it now like shopping for clothes?

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...face coverings on public transport will be compulsory in England from Monday - here's an explanation of the new guidance.

There's more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and you can get the latest updates on our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: