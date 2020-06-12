Protests threat to Churchill statue shameful, says Boris Johnson
It is "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill has had to be boarded up because of fears it could be vandalised, the prime minister says.
Boris Johnson said the war-time leader had expressed opinions which were "unacceptable to us today" but remained a hero for saving the country from "fascist and racist tyranny".
Protesters daubed "was a racist" on the monument last weekend.
Mr Johnson also urged people not to gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.