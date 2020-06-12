Image copyright Getty Images Image caption By Friday morning the statue of Churchill was fully encased

It is "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill has had to be boarded up because of fears it could be vandalised, the prime minister says.

Boris Johnson said the war-time leader had expressed opinions which were "unacceptable to us today" but remained a hero for saving the country from "fascist and racist tyranny".

Protesters daubed "was a racist" on the monument last weekend.

Mr Johnson also urged people not to gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.