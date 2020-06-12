Image copyright ORLANDO BARRIA/EPA Image caption Face coverings will also be compulsory on public transport in England from Monday

Ride-sharing giant Uber is to make it mandatory for passengers and drivers to wear face coverings from Monday in the UK.

The minicab app firm said it was taking measures "to help everyone stay safe" and had introduced measures to give drivers access to protective equipment.

Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in hospitals in England from Monday.

It comes after a study suggested masks could cut Covid-19 spread by up to 40%.

Uber drivers in London will have to submit a picture of themselves to verify they are following the new rules before they can begin working.

Other measures include trialling in-car partitions in Newcastle, distributing more than two million masks to drivers and sending out 54,000 units of cleaning spray and hand sanitiser.

Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: "For months we've been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips.

"Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we're taking measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber."

