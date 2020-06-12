Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory for Uber passengers and drivers
Ride-sharing giant Uber is to make it mandatory for passengers and drivers to wear face coverings from Monday in the UK.
The minicab app firm said it was taking measures "to help everyone stay safe" and had introduced measures to give drivers access to protective equipment.
Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in hospitals in England from Monday.
It comes after a study suggested masks could cut Covid-19 spread by up to 40%.
Uber drivers in London will have to submit a picture of themselves to verify they are following the new rules before they can begin working.
Other measures include trialling in-car partitions in Newcastle, distributing more than two million masks to drivers and sending out 54,000 units of cleaning spray and hand sanitiser.
- How to make your own face mask
- WHO advises wearing masks in public areas
- Why we should all be wearing facemasks
Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: "For months we've been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips.
"Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we're taking measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber."
- SCHOOLS: When will children be returning?
- EXERCISE: What are the guidelines on getting out?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- AIR TRAVELLERS: The new quarantine rules
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
Are you an Uber driver? If so, have you taken steps to protect yourself and passengers? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Upload your pictures / video here
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy