Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Two-thirds agree to contact tracing

The first figures from the new NHS Test and Trace programme in England show two-thirds of the 8,000 people who've tested positive for Covid-19 have provided details of who they had been close to. As a result, nearly 27,000 people have been told to self-isolate. The programme has traced 31,000 contacts so far.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two-thirds of people who tested positive provided details of their contacts

2. Catch-up summer schools promised

Pupils in England are to be offered extended catch-up sessions over the summer and beyond, to help them get back on track after school shutdowns. Downing Street said the sessions would involve all pupils, not just students from deprived backgrounds who are expected to struggle the most following closures. It comes after the government abandoned plans to bring all students back before the summer holidays.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Social distancing has put limits on the number of pupils returning to schools

3. BAME safety plan not published

A report containing measures to protect ethnic minority groups from the virus has been drawn up for the government. A review, published last week, confirmed that the virus kills people from ethnic minorities at disproportionately high rates. But a senior academic has told BBC News a second report, containing safeguarding proposals to tackle this, also existed.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Financial squeeze hits under-30s hardest

Young people are suffering the worst effects of the lockdown economy, according to the Office of National Statistics, which has calculated the impact on household spending for the first time. It found that people are spending 53% of their income on essentials, with higher amounts for young people, renters and people living in London, who may not be able to take payment holidays.

5. Cash-strapped British Airways to sell off art collection

Faced with a collapse in air travel due to the pandemic and thousands of job losses, British Airways is resorting to selling off part of its art collection. The company owns works by Damien Hirst, Tracy Emin and Bridget Riley, with the latter believed to have the highest valuation of over £1m. At least 10 pieces have been identified for sale, although it is not known which ones.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A work by abstract artist Bridget Riley - thought not this one - is thought to be BA's most valuable

And don't forget...

...the rules on meeting up indoors change slightly from Saturday - read up on what the new guidelines are here.

