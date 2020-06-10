UK

Coronavirus: Single people can stay the night with loved ones, PM says

  • 10 June 2020
Boris Johnson on Wednesday

People living alone in England will be able to stay at one other household as part of a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, from Saturday, single adults can spend the night at another house in a "support bubble".

No 10 said the change aims to help combat loneliness and that people are being trusted to observe the rules.

The relaxation does not apply to those who are shielding, or other UK nations.