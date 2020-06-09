Image copyright PA Media Image caption Signs remind shoppers of social distancing rules in a River Island store in Liverpool

All non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in England on Monday, the business secretary has confirmed.

Alok Sharma said the UK "continued to meet" the five tests to lifting lockdown restrictions.

He said retailers can open as long as they follow safety guidelines.

Asked about the possibility of reducing the 2m social distancing rule, Mr Sharma said "we keep these matters under review" but would not give a date.

In Northern Ireland, all shops are allowed to open from Friday. No dates have been set for the reopening of shops in Scotland and Wales, although each country has set out its planned stages for lifting lockdown.

It comes as the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus increased by 286 to a total of 40,883, official government figures on Tuesday show.

The previous day, the UK had recorded its lowest daily rise in deaths - 55 - since before the lockdown on 23 March. There tends to be fewer deaths reported on Mondays, due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

The number of new confirmed cases in the UK has also increased by 1,387.

Prime minister Boris Johnson signalled in May that all non-essential shop would be allowed to reopen in England on 15 June.

Stores must follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines to protect customers and staff.

Some retailers have already said they will open their stores in England gradually. Department store John Lewis will only open 13 branches initially, while Next will only open 25 of its 500 stores at first.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A member of staff at a south London furniture store tests a customer's temperature

Image copyright EPA Image caption Open air markets were among the businesses allowed to open at the start of June

Some shops, such as supermarkets, corner shops, banks, pharmacies and petrol stations have been able to remain open during the coronavirus lockdown.

And others - including furniture stores, open-air markets and car showrooms - were allowed to reopen at the start of June.

How will shopping be different?

Perspex screens at the tills and floor markings to keep shoppers 2m (6ft 5ins ) apart have already become a regular fixture in supermarkets. And those measures are also likely to feature in other shops.

But some more unfamiliar measures are also expected to be put in place to try to reduce the spread of the virus.

Shoe shop Kurt Geiger will put footwear aside for 24 hours after a customer has tried them on, and Waterstones has said it will quarantine books for 72 hours after people have touched them.

Stores have been asked to encourage people to shop alone, if they can, and talk to local authorities about providing extra parking and bike racks where possible, to stop people using public transport.

