German prosecutors say they may have to drop the investigation into a convicted paedophile suspected of killing Madeleine McCann if they do not receive more information from the public.

Investigators told the BBC they have substantial evidence that Madeleine is dead - but this is not enough to take the suspect to court.

The three-year-old disappeared while on holiday in Portugal in 2007.

The suspect, 43, has been named by German media as Christian B.

Hans Christian Wolters, a prosecutor in the city of Braunschweig - where detectives are leading the investigation - told the BBC: "We have evidence against the accused which leads us to believe that he really killed Madeleine but this evidence is not strong enough at the moment to take him to court."

The evidence is "strong enough to say that the girl is dead and strong enough to accuse a specific individual of murder - that strong", he said.

However he added: "One has to be honest and remain open to the possibility that our investigation could end without a charge, that it ends like the others have.

"We are optimistic it will be different for us but for that we need more information."

The suspect, a German man, is currently serving a jail term in Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, for drug-dealing, having been extradited from Portugal in July 2017.

He is believed to have been in the Praia da Luz area in 2007, when Madeleine went missing. She had been on a family holiday with her parents and siblings.

In December 2019, he was sentenced to seven years for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the same Portuguese resort in 2005.

The rape conviction is currently under review in the German courts, according to German n-tv news.

German prosecutors have previously said they are assuming Madeleine is dead.

However, the Met Police, who are working with their German and Portuguese counterparts, said the case remained a "missing persons" investigation in the UK because there is no "definitive evidence" as to whether Madeleine is alive or not.

Madeleine went missing shortly before her fourth birthday from an apartment in Praia da Luz, while her parents were with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

Her disappearance sparked a huge and costly police hunt across much of Europe - the most recent Metropolitan Police investigation, which began in 2011, has cost more than £11m.

