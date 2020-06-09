Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Plan to reopen primary schools ditched

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that plans to bring all primary school pupils in England back to school before the end of term have been scrapped.

Head teachers' leaders said the plan had never been a practical possibility, and parents have given a mixed response.

The school return is being handled differently in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and you can read up on the differing approaches here.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. People in Wales should wear face coverings

Wearing three-layer face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible is now the recommendation in Wales.

It isn't mandatory, and is aimed at those not showing symptoms. If you need reminding, those with symptoms should be self-isolating at home and getting a test.

As with most coronavirus matters, the advice on face coverings differs depending on where in the UK are you - keep up with the latest guidance on them here.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Shops can reopen on Monday

All non-essential shops that were forced to close in March will be able to reopen next Monday (15 June) if they can adhere to safety guidelines, the business secretary has confirmed.

Speaking at the government's daily press briefing, Alok Sharma said retailers will need to complete a coronavirus risk assessment and enforcement notices will be issued if shops reopen without following the guidance.

The move will allow high streets to "spring back to life", he said.

Other businesses, such as restaurants, pubs and hairdressers, will have to wait.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shopping will look different when stores reopen in England - here are some tips on staying safe

4. Holiday lettings firm will now give refunds

Holiday firms are being warned they face court action if they refuse to give refunds to customers who had trips cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Competition and Markets Authority says it has has been dealing with thousands of complaints. A leading provider of self-catering holidays, Vacation Rentals - which includes Hoseasons and Cottages.com - has now promised to pay full refunds.

If you're still hoping to have a holiday this summer - found out what your chances are by reading our guide.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. The League One and League Two season ends

After a formal vote by clubs, the League One and League Two football seasons have ended early. Both tables will be settled on points per game, while promotion, relegation and the play-offs all remain.

The League Two play-off final will be held at Wembley on 29 June, but no dates have been set for the League One play-offs.

Image copyright Rex Features

