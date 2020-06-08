Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors'
- 8 June 2020
The Duke of York offered to help US officials on "at least three occasions" in the inquiry into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his lawyers say.
US authorities have previously suggested that Prince Andrew had not cooperated with the investigation.