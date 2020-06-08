UK daily virus deaths drop to pre-lockdown level

The UK has recorded its lowest daily rise in the number of coronavirus deaths since before lockdown, latest government figures show.

A further 55 people died after testing positive with the virus as of 17:00 BST on Sunday, taking the total to 40,597.

This included no new deaths announced in both Scotland and Northern Ireland - for the second consecutive day.

However, there tends to be fewer deaths reported on Mondays, due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

On the day lockdown began, 23 March, there was a rise of 74 deaths.

