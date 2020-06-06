Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Wear masks in public, WHO says in new advice

Face masks should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization has said in updated guidance. The global health body said new information showed masks could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets". The WHO had originally said there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks, although some countries already recommend people do so.

2. Care home residents face steep hike in fees

Care home residents who pay their own fees are being asked to pay more than £100 a week extra to cover the costs of coronavirus, Age UK claims. The additional money is being sought to pay for protective gear and rising staff costs, adding "insult to injury" for those who have "been through the mill" during the pandemic, the charity said.

3. Is China bolder in the wake of the pandemic?

China was the first country to grapple with coronavirus, which has since become a global pandemic. But as much of the world tries to contain the medical, social and economic fallout from Covid-19, Beijing is pushing ahead with what it sees as the pursuit of its national interest. From Hong Kong to the South China Sea, the BBC's Paul Adams looks at why China might be taking action now.

4. Merseyside's 'forgotten street'

Coronavirus has hit some of the poorest communities the hardest, with death rates in the most deprived parts of England double those is the most affluent areas. The pandemic has deepened existing health inequalities in some areas, Public Health England says. In this video, Ed Thomas reports from one street in Merseyside, where three people have died recently.

5. Roman site becomes family's lockdown home

A couple who work for the trust that runs Roman site Vindolanda Fort left their home in Hexham to move there with their two children when the country went into lockdown in March. Only intending to stay there for three or four weeks, Sonya and Colin Galloway have been at the site with their sons for 11 weeks - an experience the family describes as "surreal".

