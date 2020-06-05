Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.

1. 'Avoid large protests'

There are Black Lives Matter demonstrations planned in the UK this weekend following the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But in today's Downing Street briefing, England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to "stick to the rules".

He said he was "appalled" by the death of George Floyd "but we are still facing a health crisis". He urged people not to attend large gatherings, including protests, if there were more than six people present.

2. Death toll in UK passes 40,000

The UK has become only the second country in the world to report more than 40,000 coronavirus deaths.

Only the US, with more than 108,000 deaths, has recorded a greater loss of life. Full global comparisons could take months, however.

3. Belly Mujinga's death to be reviewed

The Crown Prosecution Service has been asked to review evidence into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga.

Ms Mujinga, 47, died with Covid-19 after she was reportedly spat at by a man claiming he had the virus.

British Transport Police had concluded her death wasn't linked to the incident. But it has now requested the review after more than a million people signed a petition about the issue.

4. Free face coverings in London

Following the news that it's going to be compulsory to wear a face covering on public transport in England, it's been announced that they will be provided for free for some passengers in London.

Volunteers from Transport for London and the Greater London Authority will be handing out more than a million coverings at Tube and bus stations from Monday.

5. The rugby team away from home for 100 days

A professional rugby union team that set off for an away match on 23 February have still not made it home.

Manuma Samoa left their Pacific island for an away match in Australia more than 100 days ago. But on their way home they had to go into quarantine in New Zealand and then their home country closed its borders.

They're now back in Samoa - but still with a week of quarantine there to go.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Our correspondents have been answering your questions, such as whether people can start a relationship during the lockdown.

And you can read tributes to some of the thousands of people who have died here.

