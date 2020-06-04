UK

Face coverings to be mandatory on public transport

  • 4 June 2020
Wearing face coverings on public transport to be compulsory in England from 15 June

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

