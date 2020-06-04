Madeleine McCann case in pictures
- 4 June 2020
Police are appealing for the public's help in solving the Madeleine McCann case, after a 43-year-old German man was revealed to be the new suspect.
Here is a look back at the search for Madeleine, who disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.
All pictures are copyrighted