Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public not to move gatherings indoors if it rains, as parts of the UK brace themselves for wetter weather.

He said breaking the lockdown rules could "undermine and reverse all the progress that we've made together".

Since Monday, more than two people have been allowed to meet outside in the UK, though rules vary in each nation.

Mr Johnson said measures were relaxed because the risk of transmitting coronavirus was lower outdoors.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, he said: "Some of you may be tempted to move the gatherings you've been enjoying outdoors indoors out of the rain. I really urge you: don't do that.

"The risks of passing on the virus are significantly higher indoors which is why gatherings inside other people's homes are still prohibited.

It comes as the UK recorded the deaths of another 359 people who tested positive for coronavirus.

It brings the total number of people who have died after testing positive to 39,728.

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said deaths were "not coming down as fast as we would like".

What are the rules on meeting up?

In England, groups of up to six people from different households can gather outside, in parks or private gardens.

In Scotland, two separate households - up to a maximum of eight people - can meet outdoors, ideally travelling no more than five miles.

In Wales, any number of people from two different households can meet each other outside.

In Northern Ireland, groups of up to six people who do not live together can meet outdoors.