Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Stalled vaccine schemes 'put young lives at risk'

There are warnings millions of children - particularly in Africa and south-east Asia - could die from preventable disease because of severe disruptions to vaccination programmes. With health workers diverted to deal with Covid-19, clinics unable to access vaccine supplies and fearful parents steering clear of medical facilities, one charity head says: "Measles is on the rise, diphtheria, cholera... this is going to be a real problem."

Image copyright Juan Haro

2. 'Half of UK struggling with sleep'

Been having vivid dreams? Sleeping longer but feeling less rested? More than half the UK population has struggled with sleep during the lockdown, a survey by pollster Ipsos MORI and King's College London suggests.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Thousands of homeless 'back on streets by July'

More than 14,500 homeless people granted emergency accommodation during the lockdown could be back on the streets by the end of June, as government funding for councils to pay hotels runs out, the charity Crisis says.

Image copyright Reuters

4. Charles: I 'got away lightly' with virus

The Prince of Wales says he was "lucky" to experience only mild symptoms after contracting coronavirus in March. But Prince Charles told Sky News: "I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

Image copyright PA Media

5. Brothers make cushions for 'tired' keyworkers

Ronnie Cockroft, 10, and his seven-year-old brother Reggie Cockroft, have spent lockdown sewing about 100 cushions for the keyworkers, leaving some recipients moved to tears.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Reggie, who has cerebral palsy, sews with his brother's help

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Our correspondents have been answering your questions, such as whether people can start a relationship during the lockdown.

Plus, in light of demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd in US police custody, we look at how the right to protest has been affected by lockdown regulations.

