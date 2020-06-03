Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. UK quarantine plans and £1,000 penalties confirmed

Plans to force arrivals to the UK to isolate for 14 days have been confirmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel. She said leaving isolation prematurely in England could result in a fine of up to £1,000. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at the daily briefing, said the measures would be reviewed in three weeks' time.

2. One in five negative coronavirus tests may be wrong

A fifth of people with negative coronavirus tests might have the virus, the chair of the Commons health committee Jeremy Hunt has said. Evidence suggested 20% of negative results could be false, he said while questioning Dido Harding, head of the Test and Trace service. It followed Boris Johnson telling MPs at Prime Minister's Questions tests would be processed within 24 hours by the end of June.

3. Schools to reopen in Wales later this month

Following the return of some children to primary schools in England on Monday, the education minister for Wales said all schools in the country will reopen on 29 June. It comes as MPs were told disruption and the partial closure of schools in England could continue into the autumn and into November. So what is life like now in school?

4. Contact tracer 'paid to watch Netflix'

A contact tracer working on the NHS Test and Trace coronavirus scheme says she has not been asked to speak to anyone since beginning work last week. She said she had worked 38 hours but had yet to make a single phone call and spent the time watching Netflix. The government said this does not reflect the amount of work under way.

5. Health worker reunited with daughters

A health worker has been reunited with her young daughters after nine weeks apart. Suzie Vaughan usually assists surgeons but was redeployed to a ward looking after patients with Covid-19. She decided to protect her girls Hettie, 7, and Bella, 9, from infection by moving them to her sister's home, where she turned up unannounced for a surprise reunion.

