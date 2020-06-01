Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. School return begins

Children in England in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 can start returning to the classroom today. Many won't though - up to half potentially kept off by worried parents, according to a survey. Others can't go back because their local council has said no to schools reopening. For those who do return, the day will look very different. And find out the science behind the decision to begin a phased return.

2. More socialising allowed

Other lockdown measures are also being eased in England from today. Groups of up to six people from different households can meet outdoors, sticking two metres apart, and individuals can leave home without needing a "reasonable excuse". The especially vulnerable, who've been shielding since lockdown began, can now go out in a limited way. There are fears though, including from some of the scientists advising the government, that all of these steps are being taken too quickly. Read the new rules in detail.

3. Businesses reopening

Outdoor markets and car showrooms can now resume trading, provided they have Covid-related safety measures in place. Hear from some of those excited to get back up and running. Most non-essential shops will have to wait another couple of weeks, though - find out more on who's allowed to do what, when.

Image caption Stallholders at Barnsley outdoor market, including Neil Conway, are preparing to resume trading

4. Some sport to watch

Domestic competitive sport is allowed behind closed doors from Monday too - horse racing and snooker are both wasting no time. Meanwhile, it's been announced that Championship football will resume on 20 June and Formula 1 has been given the go-ahead by the government to hold two races at Silverstone this summer. Participants will be exempt from a requirement on international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snooker's Championship League starts in Milton Keynes on Monday without a live audience

5. Queen out and about

The Queen has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle - her first public appearance since the lockdown began in March. She has been isolating there with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and a small number of staff.

Image copyright PA Media

And don't forget...

Plus, for many of us, our homes have become our workplaces and there are suggestions a permanent shift to a new way of working could be under way. Find out what implications that could have for our cities.

