The UK has exceeded its target to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 200,000 tests a day by the end of May.

Some 205,634 tests were available on Saturday, the government confirmed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described it as "an important milestone on our journey to control the spread of the virus".

Figures for the number of tests actually being carried out has been unavailable in recent days.

The UK now has capacity for 40,000 antibody tests a day.

The tests, which determine whether someone has had the virus, are currently only available to health and care staff.

The capacity figure also includes tests being sent out to a random cross-section of society by statisticians, as well as those conducted on people actually displaying symptoms.

In early May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "ambition" was to reach capacity to conduct 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month "and then go even higher".