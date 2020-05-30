Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.

1. Risk in lifting lockdown too early, scientists warn

Science advisers to the government have warned of the risk of lifting lockdown in England, as the UK heads into a warm sunny weekend before rules change on Monday. Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of Sage, the scientific group which advises the government, said Covid-19 is "spreading too fast to lift lockdown", NHS test and trace had to be fully working and infection rates have to be lower.

2. GPs not told when patients removed from shielding lists

Extremely vulnerable people have been told they have been removed from shielding lists via text message and without the knowledge of their GP. Charities are demanding clearer guidance for those affected as lockdown eases, with around 2.2 million people in the UK staying at home after being told there were at high risk of being seriously ill with Covid-19.

Samantha, who has severe asthma, received a text message telling her she no longer need to be shielding

3. Trump terminates US relationship with WHO

US President Donald Trump has said he is terminating the country's relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) as he accused the global health agency of failing to hold China to account over the coronavirus pandemic. The US is the WHO's largest single contributor, providing more than $400m (£324m; €360m) in 2019.

4. Greece to open up in two weeks, but not to the UK

Tourists from 29 countries will be able to visit Greece in two weeks, but not those travelling from some of the worst-affected areas, including the UK. Meanwhile, as the UK is set to introduce controversial quarantine rules on 8 June, how safe is it to get on a plane?

A waiter serves patrons in Mykonos

5. Remi Wolf on how she makes music videos in lockdown

Unable to access glamorous locations or hire large crews, artists have had to come up with creative ways to make music videos. Singer Remi Wolf describes what coronavirus could mean for her industry.

