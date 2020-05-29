Image copyright Reuters

Police in England and Wales have issued nearly 17,000 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Most fines were issued to young men aged 18 to 24, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said.

The data, from between 12 and 25 May, shows a significant reduction in the number of people fined since measures were eased in England two weeks ago.

A total of 841 fixed penalty notices were handed out in England since restrictions were eased on 13 May.

Overall, 15,552 fines have been recorded by police forces in England since the lockdown began in March.

Some 1,395 were issued in Wales.

Among the main reasons for fines, the NPCC listed driving with non-household members, house parties, large gatherings and camping.