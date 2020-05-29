Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Lockdown restrictions eased across the UK

In the latest small step towards a return to normality, people from two different households in Scotland can now meet outdoors after 66 days in full lockdown. Similar measures are to be announced for Wales later, coming into force on Monday - which is also when up to six people from different homes in England will be able to gather. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, looks ahead to 8 June for the reopening of retail parks and even outdoor weddings with 10 guests.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In all cases, social distancing measures require people to remain 2m (6ft 6in) apart

2. Calls to extend help for self-employed

While the government has committed to funding 80% of furloughed employees' monthly pay - up to £2,500 - until October, support for the self-employed runs out this weekend. A cross-party group of 114 MPs is calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend that help.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Coronavirus rehab centre takes first patients

The NHS Seacole Centre, a hospital dedicated to helping coronavirus patients recover from the long-term effects of the illness, receives its first patients. The NHS says Covid-19 patients will need treatment for heart, lung or muscle therapy, wounds caused by having a tube inserted in the windpipe, and psychological or social care.

Image copyright PA Media

4. How coronavirus has hit minorities harder

Black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in England and Wales, according to Office of National Statistics figures. The BBC’s Clive Myrie reports from the Royal London Hospital in East London, which serves a large South Asian community.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clive Myrie reports on the impact the virus is having beyond the hospital ward

5. A last hurrah?

Thursday evening saw people across the nation show their appreciation for those on the coronavirus front line, in the 10th weekly "clap for carers". After the woman who came up with the idea suggested it ought to be the last, we ask whether something that briefly lifted the spirits might have lasting effects.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch our round-up of the 10th clap for carers across the UK

Plus, with a view to some schools partially reopening on Monday in England, our education editor Branwen Jeffreys has been answering pupils' questions about heading back to class.

