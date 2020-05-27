Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. PM rules out Cummings inquiry

Appearing before MPs, Boris Johnson said he's not certain an inquiry into the conduct of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings "is a very good use of official time". There have been calls for a formal review after the aide travelled from London to County Durham during lockdown. But Mr Johnson urged people to "move on".

2. Test and trace system to start on Thursday

A system to find those who come into close contact with those infected with coronavirus will start in England on Thursday. The aim is to move from lockdown for all towards more targeted measures. Latest government figures show the number of people to die with coronavirus in the UK rose by 412 to 37,460 on Wednesday.

3. 8.4 million workers are being covered by the UK furlough scheme

New figures show 8.4 million workers are enrolled on the government's job retention furlough scheme - which allows employees to receive 80% of their monthly salary up to £2,500. Claims for subsidies filed by employers have risen to £15bn.

4. Premier League clubs to resume contact training

Top-flight footballers in England will resume contact training in the next phase of the Premier League's "Project Restart". Players can "train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact," a statement said.

5. The Crown stars to perform live in empty theatre

It's a glimpse of how the performing arts might see the spotlights switch on once more. Claire Foy and Matt Smith are to reprise roles they adopted last year in Duncan Macmillan's play Lungs for several live - and socially-distanced - performances at London's Old Vic theatre next month. The shows will be streamed online.

