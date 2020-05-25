The bank holiday weekend has seen some mixed weather, but as the sun emerged, many in the UK took the opportunity to make the most of lockdown easing and take a day trip.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds flocked to the beach at Bournemouth, to enjoy the soaring temperatures on bank holiday Monday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RAC had suggested ahead of the weekend that nearly two-thirds of UK drivers did not intend to get into their car for leisure purposes over the bank holiday, with predictions it "could turn out to be the quietest on the motorways and major roads ever"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption With temperatures expected to reach 25C in London and the south east, many headed to the coast, such as Southend-on-Sea - and took a dip

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his chief aide, Dominic Cummings', decision to travel to County Durham during lockdown, there were fears members of the public would take the government's coronavirus message less seriously

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption With the promise of lots of bank holiday sunshine, police across England continued to advise the public to adhere to guidelines and to #StayAlert

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Many people - like these in Weymouth - have enjoyed being outdoors over the long weekend but continue to abide by the government's social distancing measures

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Beauty spots such as The Long Walk in Windsor were busy on Monday, but fears that the public would flout government advice in the wake of the Cummings row did not appear to materialise

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been no reports of significant over-crowding. Indeed many have been able to enjoy normally busy coastal hot-spots, such as Porthcawl in Wales, in relative tranquillity

Image copyright AFP Image caption After nine weeks of lockdown, many have thrown themselves into all the fresh air and fun that a bank holiday has to offer

