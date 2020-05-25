Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Dominic Cummings row overshadows plans to lift lockdown

Boris Johnson's cabinet is to meet later to discuss the further easing of lockdown restrictions, but such details are likely to be overshadowed by the allegations facing senior aide Dominic Cummings that he breached the rules. Mr Johnson has defended his key adviser, but some Tory MPs say the row has undermined the government's message and want Mr Cummings to resign. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the prime minister failed to "close down" the story at Sunday's Downing Street briefing.

2. Schools in England reopening 1 June

The phased reopening of schools in England will start on 1 June as planned, with early years pupils, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning to the classroom first. On June 15, up to a quarter of Year 10 and Year 12 will be allowed "some contact" to help prepare for exams, the prime minister said.

3. UK government draws up plan to rescue key firms

Large British companies severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis could be rescued, the UK government has indicated. The bailout plan, named "Project Birch", was first mentioned by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in Parliament last week when discussing the future of the aviation industry and more details have been now confirmed by the Treasury.

4. UK turns to delivery cream teas during lockdown

Lockdown has seen a surge in the number of online searches for cream teas afternoon teas, new data suggests. Afternoon tea treats topped the list of most increased searches for "delivery" queries in the UK, analysis of data from Google Trends showed.

5. How lockdown brought a village closer together

Lockdown in small, remote villages can be tough. Populations in rural areas are often older and poorer, with more limited access to public transport and broadband. But a huge volunteer effort in the Dorset village of Piddlehinton has turned the threat of coronavirus into an opportunity for a fresh start, the BBC's Jon Kay reports.

