Image copyright EPA

Boris Johnson has backed his key adviser Dominic Cummings, amid a row over the aide’s travel during lockdown.

The PM said he had concluded Mr Cummings had "no alternative" but to travel to the North East for childcare "when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus".

"In every respect, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity," he said.

It follows calls from several Tory MPs for Mr Cummings' resignation.