Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Dominic Cummings visited parents' home while he had symptoms

Dominic Cummings travelled from London to County Durham during lockdown while he had coronavirus symptoms, it has emerged, sparking calls for his resignation. Pressure is mounting on No 10 to provide a "very swift explanation" regarding the actions of Boris Johnson's chief aide, who visited his parents' home some 260 miles away.

2. Spit attacks rise during pandemic

Police have said that spitting attacks on officers could be behind a national rise in assaults on emergency workers during lockdown, with figures showing a 14% increase in incidents in one month compared with last year. Such assaults had made colleagues "really wary" while on patrol, one officer said.

3. Shops refusing to pay their rent

There will be a rise in the number of businesses that will not pay their quarterly rent bills which are due at the end of June, accountancy firm EY has said. Since lockdown, non-payment of commercial rent has become widespread, with the Coronavirus Act temporarily banning landlords from evicting tenants if they fail to pay their rent.

4. Youth homelessness on the rise

There has been a 36% increase in young people seeking support since lockdown began, homeless charity Centrepoint, which supports under 25s in England, has found. Young people and the charity said that homeless youths, such as those who rely on "sofa-surfing" to stay off the streets, are being failed by councils.

5. The Lego enthusiasts making lockdown masterpieces

Lockdown measures have forced millions of people to spend more time at home, and thousands of Lego-builders have taken advantage of this additional time indoors to create stop-motion movies and models of real-life construction. From James Bond scenes to Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage, the creations have brought comfort - and entertainment - to many holed up at home.

