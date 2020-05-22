Image copyright Getty Images

International travellers could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK, the government is expected to announce.

Under the plans, health officials would be able to carry out spot checks at private addresses to check whether people were complying.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to outline the measures at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing later.

The new rules are not expected to come into force until next month.

As part of the plans, which are aimed at guarding against a second wave of coronavirus infections, all arrivals would be asked to fill in a form with their contact information.

Returning Britons would be expected to self-isolate, but road hauliers and medical officials would be exempt, as well as those arriving from the Republic of Ireland.

However, people travelling from France will not be exempt, the government has previously confirmed, after it was initially suggested otherwise.

Any passengers arriving in the UK by plane, ferry or train would need to provide UK Border Force officials with an address where they will self-isolate, otherwise accommodation will be arranged by the government.

Airlines have already warned quarantine measures could make an already critical situation worse for them, as air travel has plummeted by as much as 99% due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary described the plan to quarantine travellers as "idiotic" and "unimplementable", while trade body Airlines UK said it "would effectively kill" international travel to and from Britain.

Number 10 previously said the measure would be reviewed every three weeks once it is introduced.

The government currently recommends international travel only when absolutely necessary, and nobody should travel if they display any coronavirus symptoms.

On Thursday, easyJet said it will resume some flights on 15 June, with all passengers and cabin crew told to wear face masks.

The initial schedule will include domestic routes across the UK and France.

Meanwhile, the scientific advice given to the government which informed plans to send some pupils in England back to school will be published later.

It comes after more than 35 councils warned that not all of their primary schools will be ready to reopen on 1 June.

Teaching union NASUWT previously said it was "unconvinced" about the plans to allow children in nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 to return.

Schools have been closed for most pupils since March

Schools in Wales will not reopen on 1 June, while those in Scotland and Northern Ireland may not restart before the summer holidays.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a new coronavirus test that gives results in 20 minutes is being trialled.

The swab test - which would show whether someone currently has the virus - does not need to be sent to a lab.

He also said more than 10 million antibody tests - that check if someone has had the virus in the past - will begin to be rolled out next week.

Latest figures show 36,042 people with the virus have died in the UK.

In other developments: