Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. UK arrivals could be fined for breaking quarantine

Travellers could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK, the government is expected to announce later. Under the plans, health officials would be able to carry out spot checks at the private addresses of those subject to quarantine.

2. UK borrowing soars to cope with impact of virus

The government borrowed £62.1bn in April, the highest monthly figure on record, as it sought to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on jobs and businesses. The cost of furlough schemes had the largest impact, hitting £14bn in April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures. Retail sales have suffered a record crash, with clothing sales down more than 50%.

3. Children and older adults to join vaccine trial

A University of Oxford trial that began in April is to be expanded to 10,200 people, taking in the over 70s and children aged five to 12. So far, 1,000 adults have taken part but those aged over 55 were previously ineligible. Trials of the same vaccine on monkeys appear to have given them protection against coronavirus.

4. Online memorial for virus victims

An online book of remembrance to commemorate those who have died from coronavirus has been organised by St Paul's Cathedral. Open to those of any faith or none, the virtual memorial offers a chance to mark "our loss and sorrow", says the Prince of Wales.

5. Celebrities urge Muslims to celebrate Eid at home

Baker Nadiya Hussain and Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray are among those urging Muslims to "put others first" by sticking to social distancing guidelines when celebrating Eid this weekend. Traditionally, the festival is marked with communal prayers in mosques and visits to friends and family.

