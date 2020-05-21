Coronavirus: Track-and-trace warning as world sees highest daily rise in cases
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Warning over track and trace
Time is running out to finalise a strategy for tracing people who have been in contact with newly infected coronavirus patients, warn NHS leaders. Without the system to alert potential carriers, they say, there's potential for a second surge in cases and "severe" consequences. The PM says it will be in place by 1 June.
2. Malaria pill tested for effectiveness
A malaria pill being taken by US President Donald Trump in a bid to ward off the virus - despite warnings it may cause heart problems - is part of a trial getting under way in Oxford and Brighton.
3. World sees highest daily increase in virus cases
The World Health Organization says 106,000 new cases were reported around the globe in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily increase during the pandemic so far. The number of confirmed cases approaches five million.
4. Your tributes to those who have died
From nurses to shopkeepers, doctors to bus drivers, coronavirus has taken tens of thousands of lives across the UK. We've been gathering your tributes to the lost loved-ones behind the statistics.
5. Captain Tom fund hands out £20m
Umbrella group NHS Charities Together has begun distributing the £32.8m raised by Army veteran Captain Tom Moore's sponsored walk ahead of his 100th birthday. The money will support hospital staff and patients, such as by providing tablet devices to help them keep in contact with loved ones, counselling services, food and drink, and comfortable places to take a break.
