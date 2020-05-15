Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update on Saturday morning.

1. Coronavirus infection rate in UK creeps up

The UK's coronavirus infection rate has increased and is close to the point where the virus starts spreading rapidly, government scientific advice says. The R-number needs to be kept below one to stay in control of cases, but it now sits between 0.7 and 1.0. It had been between 0.5 and 0.9. The new figures do not factor in changes to the lockdown in England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

2. Testing for all care home residents and staff

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, giving the daily Downing Street briefing, has said all care home residents and staff with and without symptoms are now being tested for coronavirus. He said there has been a "huge need to protect people in care homes" and added that the UK government has worked to do this "right from the start". This is something the government has been criticised for, as the epidemic in care homes continues.

3. Teachers still unconvinced it is safe to open schools

Teachers' unions say there are still "unanswered questions" about the safety of opening primary schools in England, from 1 June, after a meeting with the government's scientific advisers. The British Medical Association agreed it was too early to reopen schools. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said schools would have all the "guidance and support they will need".

4. Police issue 14,000 fines for lockdown breaches

Police in England and Wales have issued more than 14,000 fines for alleged breaches of lockdown laws. The figures, from 27 March to 11 May, show that the most fixed penalty notices - 906 - were handed out in London. A total of 56 people were wrongly charged with offences relating to the pandemic. It came as a plan to ease restrictions on daily life in Wales was unveiled by the first minister.

5. Animal trial offers hope for coronavirus vaccine

A vaccine against coronavirus appears to have provided protection against the disease Covid-19 in six monkeys. It gives early hope for the vaccine, which is now undergoing human clinical trials. There is no guarantee this result will translate to people, though.

