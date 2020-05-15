Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. NHS warned over resuming services

Sixteen health unions have told NHS bosses staff must have adequate protective equipment and access to rapid coronavirus testing when a range of services resume. The NHS in England wants hospitals to restart non-urgent operations and outpatient clinics following the outbreak. Unions also say ministers should rule out a pay freeze for health workers following reports that it is under consideration by the government.

Image copyright Science Photo Library

2. School trust to reopen on 1 June

The Oasis Academy trust, one of the largest education providers in England, says it plans to reopen its 35 primary schools at the beginning of next month - despite the misgivings of teaching unions. The trust's founder, Steve Chalke, has described their concerns as "lopsided", saying that for some children the greater risk is being "stuck in a council block".

Image copyright Getty Images

3. How exposed is your job to the virus?

Health and social care staff are among the British workers who have suffered most from Covid-19, because of their increased exposure to the virus which causes the disease. The BBC has analysed which roles bear the greatest risk of becoming infected.

4. Understanding the Covid-19 alert system

As part of its plans to reopen society in England, the government has put forward its "traffic light" Covid-19 alert system. Similar to the way the public is warned of the threat from terrorism, the scale goes from five (red) to one (green). The idea is that the government will change the level of alert based on the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.

Image copyright AFP

5. Dining out, pandemic-style

As more European countries start to ease their lockdowns following the peak of the outbreak, one big challenge is how to resume a semblance of normal life while respecting social distancing rules. In Amsterdam, one restaurant believes it has hit on an innovative way to get diners back while reducing the risk of spreading the virus,

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amsterdam trials Covid-safe restaurant

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page while the BBC News live page will keep you up to date with the latest developments.

And our health team have examined the arguments for and against wearing face coverings.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: