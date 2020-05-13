Image copyright Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA Media

Allowing family gatherings is an "important public health issue", England's deputy chief medical officer has said - but added it is "complicated" to make the rules fair.

Speaking at the No 10 briefing earlier, Dr Jenny Harries said such a move could provide a "mental health boost".

But she said if two large families wanted to meet "you end up effectively with quite a large gathering".

Meanwhile, the housing secretary defended a move to allow home moves.

The UK government has begun to ease some lockdown measures in England.

Currently, large gatherings of people are banned but two people from different households can meet in outdoor settings, such as parks - as long as they stay more than 2m apart.

During the briefing, Ms Harries was asked whether this could be expanded to allow different households to meet as "bubbles" or "clusters".

She said such a move would be particularly beneficial to those "who have been on their own or who are isolated from others".

But she added that any such step had to be "fair" and "consistent with public health advice".

"So for example if you have families with large numbers already in their families who want to meet up, you end up effectively with quite a large gathering even if it's just two families meeting.

"I think it's really important that we think through the implications of that particularly across families in different circumstances. If your family is a long way away for example you may be less able to do that. But recognise what the benefits will be I think for individuals and we are able to put in public health advice to some of those decisions."