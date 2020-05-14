Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. 'Many months' before NHS back to normal

While much attention has been focused on the NHS's ability to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, there are continuing concerns that people with non Covid-19 health concerns are putting off seeking treatment. Now, three think tanks have warned it could take many months to restore services disrupted by the pandemic.

Image copyright Science Photo Library

2. Antibody test 'very positive development'

Public Health England (PHE) has approved a test, developed by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, that can determine whether someone who has had Covid-19 has developed antibodies, which might lead to a level of immunity to the disease. While previous tests lacked reliability, PHE says this is the first one to offer serious potential.

Image copyright AFP

3. 'No predictions' for when coronavirus may disappear

The world may have to come to terms with the continuing existence of coronavirus, a leading figure in the World Health Organization has warned. Dr Mike Ryan said no-one should try to predict when the virus might disappear and that, even if a vaccine is developed, it will take a "massive effort" to bring it under control. He likened Covid-19 to HIV, which has no vaccine, but which the world has come to terms with.

Image copyright Reuters

4. What are coronavirus 'bubbles' and how might they work?

One idea that has been floated as a way of easing restrictions on seeing other people without risking the further spread of coronavirus is that people might nominate "bubbles" made up of family and/or friends with whom they could have social contact. The idea is being examined by government advisers.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Back to school in Denmark

Children in Denmark have been back at school for a month now. It is the first country in Europe to reopen classrooms, and the pupils are having to adapt to changes in their daily routine. Jean Mackenzie has spent the day at a school finding out how it works.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How Denmark reopened its primary schools

