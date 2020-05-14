Millions of workers are doing their day jobs from makeshift set-ups in their living rooms and kitchens, while those in England who can't work from home are now encouraged to go back in if they can do so safely.

But how exposed to coronavirus might you be in your job? And how does that compare to others?

Data from the ONS puts into context the risk of exposure to disease, as well as the amount of close human contact workers had before social distancing and other safety measures were introduced.

See how your job ranks by using the search below.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. How exposed is your job? Enter your job below Can't find your job? Browse full list Rather search by typing? Back to job search Browse full list Search Exposure to disease Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Yearly

Never Closeness to other people Touching

Arm's length

Slightly close

Not close

Not near people

While most jobs require people to work relatively closely to others - somewhere in the range between arm's length and a shared office environment - there are very few that typically involve exposure to disease more than once a year.

It's important to note that the data on both exposure to disease at work and how close people are to others is based on interviews that took place with US workers before social distancing recommendations were introduced.

Some jobs may find it easier to adjust than others and there may be slightly different working practices and conditions in the US for certain occupations.

Almost all the jobs that have a high exposure to both disease and other people are healthcare professions, while those who scored low on both measures include artists, lawyers and those in more typical office jobs like marketing, HR and financial advisers.

Cleaners, prison officers and undertakers are among those who have relatively high exposure to disease without so much close interaction with other people.

But the people who might be most at risk to a new infectious disease like Covid-19, are those who have lots of close contact with people, but aren't used to being exposed to disease.

Bar staff, hairdressers and actors fall into this category, as well as taxi drivers and bricklayers.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Other figures released by the ONS this week showed that deaths in the healthcare sector are no higher on average than those in the wider community, although social care workers were dying at higher rates.

Given that these healthcare occupations are so exposed to both disease and other people, why have there not been more deaths?

Ben Humberstone, Deputy Director for Health Analysis at the ONS, says this could be because workers in these jobs are more likely to be using personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves, and also following regular hygiene measures like washing hands.

One of the jobs which had many more coronavirus deaths than the average was taxi drivers.

That's a job which scores highly in terms of closeness to other people, particularly among those jobs which are still actually possible to do at the moment.

Bar staff, hairdressers and fitness instructors all score higher, but with bars, gyms and hair salons shut, most of these people will be isolating.

As taxi drivers are less exposed to disease in normal times, there may not be an existing culture of regular hand-washing and wearing PPE.

Some firms are trialling partition screens and distributing gloves and masks to protect their drivers and customers.

Methodology

The data in the look-up comes from this release by the ONS.

The figures on proximity to others and exposure to disease come from a survey carried out by the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) in which they asked respondents in the US to place themselves on a 1-5 scale for the following two questions.

1. How physically close to other people are you when you perform your current job?

2. How often does your current job require you to be exposed to diseases or infection?

For exposure to disease, a score of one means they are never exposed, while a score of five means they are exposed daily. It's referring to any disease, not coronavirus specifically.

For the physical closeness question, one means the respondent works more than 100ft away from the nearest other person, while five means they need to touch or be near to touching other people at work.

The responses for people in the same jobs were averaged together and extrapolated to form a score of 100. We've looked at these scores out of of 100 and given each job a ranking.

If any two jobs had the same score we've given them a tied ranking.

By Daniel Dunford, Sean Willmott, Marcos Gurgel and Katie Hassell.