1. Job retention scheme

More than six million people are currently on furlough - having 80% of their wages paid by the government. The hugely expensive scheme is due to run out at the end of June, and later, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely expected to announce a gradual winding down. However, he might also introduce more flexibility, for example for part-time workers. Hard-hit industries fear widespread job losses if the support package is removed.

2. Guidance for workplaces and transport

After criticism that it issued a return to work message without any accompanying safety advice, the government has now published a slew of material for a range of sectors. Guidance is also due later on how people can safely use public transport - read more on how we should travel. So can your boss now force you to return to work? Find out more.

3. How could children get back to class?

Guidance has also been published for schools on how they could reopen with social distancing from 1 June. Class sizes of no more than 15, staggered break times and one-way systems may all form part of the plans adopted by headteachers. See how schools in Demark are implementing many of those measures already.

4. Northern Ireland lockdown plan

The Stormont devolved government will publish its five-stage strategy later for lifting coronavirus restrictions. Scotland and Wales are already taking slower steps than England, while Northern Ireland's plan will not include, as junior minister Declan Kearney put it, "arbitrary timelines".

5. Answering your questions

We've been doing our best to explain the new lockdown rules in England, nuanced as they are. Among the most common questions - can you see your friends and parents, and where exactly can you now go for a walk? And what about masks? We explain where you now need to wear one and how can you make your own.

To mark International Nurses Day, the BBC has spoken to nurses working on four different continents, to learn about the challenges they face in the battle against Covid-19.

