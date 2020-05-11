Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. 'British common sense' needed to help ease lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the public to exercise "good, solid, British common sense" in adapting their lives to the next phase of the coronavirus response, as he told MPs about new lockdown rules for people in England. The rules - which are set out in a 50-page document - include advice for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in some shops. You can read more detail about all of the rules here - and check out three ways to make your own face covering.

The PM will lead the government's daily Downing Street press briefing at 19:00 BST - a later-than-usual slot due to his statement in the House of Commons.

2. Travel fears for devolved nations

The new guidance warns people in England not to drive to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland despite now being allowed to travel far from home to do exercise. But the document has still sparked fears from all three devolved nations as they have not lifted measures to the same extent as England. Scotland's first minister urged people in England not to travel to Scottish beauty spots while the first minister for Wales - where people cannot travel "a significant distance" from home - said Mr Johnson's government has got it "wrong".

3. No elite sport in England before 1 June

The document says no professional sport, even behind closed doors, will be staged in England until 1 June at the earliest. Mr Johnson told MPs that being able to hold sporting events behind closed doors could "provide a much-needed boost to national morale". Premier League clubs are hoping to resume matches in June in order to finish the season - with 92 of 380 fixtures left to play.

4. Care-worker death rate twice that of health workers

People working in social care in England and Wales have been twice as likely to die with coronavirus as the general working-age population, Office for National Statistics figures show. The analysis also shows healthcare workers have been no more likely to die than other workers.

5. 'I am happy to be home'

A 70-year-old bus driver is happy to be home after four weeks in hospital with coronavirus. The BBC's Fergus Walsh caught up with Ertan Nazim one month after this report inside the intensive care unit at London's University College Hospital.

As some countries ease their lockdowns, mental health experts are noticing an emerging phenomenon - anxiety about life after lockdown. Here are some tips on how to cope.

