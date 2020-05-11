Image copyright Reuters

People in England should aim to wear face coverings on public transport and in some shops from Wednesday, the UK government has said.

A document outlining the new lockdown rules suggests masks are worn in enclosed spaces where social distancing with others is not always possible.

It is the first time the UK government has issued the advice, but the Scottish government already recommends masks.

People are also allowed to meet one person from another household outside.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a "conditional plan" to begin lifting England's coronavirus lockdown.

Scotland and Wales - which have their own powers over the lockdown - have not changed the advice for people to stay at home, and have rejected No 10's new "stay alert" slogan.

Mr Johnson will speak to Parliament at 15:30 BST on Monday. He will then lead the government's daily Downing Street press briefing which, due to the Commons statement, has been moved to 19:00.

The government published a 50-page document on Monday afternoon, setting out more details of its planned timetable for lifting Covid-19 restrictions on Monday afternoon.

"As more people return to work, there will be more movement outside people's immediate household," the guidance says.

"This increased mobility means the government is now advising that people should aim to wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops."

As the prime minister set out on Sunday evening, the government is proposing a three step plan.

In step one, starting on Wednesday 13 May, workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open, and workplaces should follow new "Covid-19 Secure" guidelines. The government is also urging more vulnerable children, who are already able to attend school, to do so

In step two, which will begin no earlier than 1 June, nurseries and primary schools will begin a phased return. At first this will only involve early years, reception, and years one and six. But the government's ambition is that all primary school children in England should return to school for a month before the summer. Some businesses will be able to reopen and sporting events will be able to take place behind closed doors - but not hairdressers or beauty salons. The government is seeking advice on allowing people to expand their household group and examining how small weddings can be better facilitated

In step three, which will start no earlier than 4 July, more businesses will be able to open - although some, which are crowded by design, will not be able to open

All dates could be delayed if not enough progress is made in tackling the virus - and restrictions could be reintroduced.

In further guidance, the document says it is likely that the government will continue to advise people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to continue to shield beyond June.

