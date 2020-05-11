Image copyright Meg Johnson Image caption Lockdown ease could mean more visits to beauty spots like the Lake District

For many people, an easing of the lockdown is very welcome, after weeks of limited exercise and essential-only travel.

Since we've been told to stay at home, there has been a huge impact on the economy, social life, and obviously health, with visits to A&E dropping by a half and referrals for cancer care declining.

However, the easing of restrictions is not necessarily helpful for some people, as the BBC has been finding out.

As a tactile mother, daughter and grandparent, Christine says she is missing her hugs

In Milton Keynes, Christine has been obeying lockdown by isolating herself from her elderly parents, who live with her. What she misses most is hugs and kisses from her grandchildren, and she's frustrated that she can't go and see them.

"It's confusing and frustrating. I can go out and exercise, mixing whilst distancing with total strangers, and yet I'm not allowed to see those I love."

Christine, who lost her husband three years ago, and her twin sister not long after that, says she finds it hurtful that she can't see her family. "They have self-isolated for the last seven weeks. I know they are all a low risk. Where is the sense in not letting me see them?"

A key worker in a supermarket, Christine has worked throughout the lockdown period and says she's unhappy that she can't see her grandchildren but is "allowed to risk her life with strangers."

Fortunately the family - who live in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury - have been staying in touch on the phone and via social media. But it's not enough for Christine.

"I'm a tactile person. No kisses for seven weeks, maybe another eight, is heart-breaking."

Meg fears a second peak in infections if her area is swamped with visitors

In Cumbria, Meg Johnson, 25, a supermarket worker, has concerns about the potential flock of day-trippers to the Lake District, where she says most people who live nearby have not visited.

"We've all resisted so very strongly against going up to the lakes ourselves. I live only ten minutes away," she says. But Meg fears more people coming into the county could bring serious risk of infection. "How many thousands will come up here for a day out, to see the scenery?"

According to Meg, farmers have shut off some public bridle paths because people are coming and using their land to walk through.

"They're touching gates and spreading infection. One nearby farm has shut completely because over 200 people walked through there in one day."

While working at the check-out, Meg has spoken to people who've come up to the Lake District to stay in their second home.

"It shocks me they're leaving their cities, to escape coronavirus, thinking it would be quieter here. But if everyone thinks the same, I'm deeply concerned."

Meg also has sympathy for the local police, who she says are going to have to do more than they are already doing, to keep people of Cumbria safe.

The thought of a second peak has not escaped Meg: "I feel quite scared. Especially as we're not completely out of this. I think it's all happened too soon."

Lee feels changes to lockdown may compromise his health, along with that of his family.

Lee Pinfold, a tractor fitter in Glemsford in Suffolk, is not due back at work yet, but has concerns because he has asthma and coeliac disease.

"My immune system isn't great, but I'm below the category of shielding," he said.

The advice from the government has confused Lee who lives with his wife, who has PTSD, and three daughters, one of whom has Asperger's.

"I suffer with anxieties. When I called my GP he said if I catch this virus, it would be bad."

Staying safe and being thorough is top priority for Lee, who disinfects everything that comes through his door.

"If I was told to go back to work, I would really worry about it. I wouldn't be as safe as at home."

He is extremely concerned about going out: "It almost feels like I'm playing Russian roulette with my life."