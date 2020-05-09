Coronavirus: £2bn for 'once in a generation change' to transport
The transport secretary has announced a £2bn package to improve infrastructure for walking and cycling,
Grant Shapps said there was a chance for a "once in a generation change" to the way we travel.
Even if the UK transport network was running at full capacity, social distancing rules would mean only one in 10 passengers could travel, he said.
A further 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK, taking the total to 31,587.