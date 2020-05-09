Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.

1. UK 'to bring in 14-day quarantine for air passengers'

People arriving in the UK from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland will be asked to quarantine themselves for a fortnight - that's according to UK airlines, who say the government will introduce the restriction from the end of this month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

2. Young men 'more likely to ignore lockdown'

Young men are more likely than young women to break lockdown rules, psychologists suggest, following a survey of just under 2,000 13-24 year olds. Those with depression were more likely to flout lockdown rules by meeting up with friends and leaving the house unnecessarily; while those with anxiety were more likely to practise social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

3. Warning over coronavirus scams and fake products

The public have been warned to stay vigilant to criminals selling fake coronavirus-related products, including bogus testing kits, illegal hand sanitisers and sub-standard face masks. It comes as the Local Government Association says some councils have seen a "significant surge" in reports of scams by those seeking to exploit virus fears.

4. Key safeguards needed for schools to reopen - unions

There has been much speculation that schools might reopen on 1 June, but unions have said pupils should only return if key measures are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. Unions, including the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) and the National Education Union (NEU), say there should be no increase in pupil numbers until a national test, track and trace scheme has been fully rolled out.

5. The Queen's VE Day message: 'Never give up, never despair'

In case you missed it, the Queen gave a moving televised address to the nation to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, in which she praised Britain's lockdown spirit which has filled empty streets with "love".

She thanked the wartime generation and said they would have admired "what we are willing to do to protect and support one another" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "We are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire"

