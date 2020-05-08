Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.

1. Public urged to continue with lockdown

The government is telling people to keep obeying lockdown rules this VE Day bank holiday, despite the forecast of sunny weather in some areas. It comes after newspaper reports earlier this week suggested some measures could be eased on Monday, and concerns were raised the public may be getting "mixed messages".

2. Train services to increase

At the moment, only half of normal rail services have been running due to the lockdown, but there are now plans to increase services from 18 May. The BBC has heard from rail bosses and government sources that trains will be increased to about 70% of their normal timetable. The idea is to get railways ready for whenever lockdown restrictions are eased.

3. Economic recovery 'should be green'

More than 60 organisations - including Iceland Foods, The Body Shop, Ben and Jerry's and the National Trust - are calling on Boris Johnson to prioritise a green economic recovery. They've suggested that industries "without a proper climate plan" should be excluded from any government help. Could coronavirus crisis spur a green recovery?

4. Russian hospital staff 'working without masks'

In Russia's capital Moscow, front-line medics have access to all the resources they need. But hospitals in the country's provinces - which are often old and ill-equipped - are suffering from PPE shortages and some medics say they are working without masks. The number of medical workers getting sick from coronavirus and dying is growing.

5. Seventh week of Clap for Carers

Last night it was the seventh time people across the UK stood at their doors and windows to applaud NHS staff and other key workers. Here's our round-up of the clap, including some bus drivers in Antrim, Northern Ireland, showing off their parking skills.

