Black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The analysis shows the inequality persists after taking into account age, where people live and some measures of deprivation and prior health.

People from Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities also had a significantly higher risk of dying.

The government has launched a review into the issue.

The analysis by the ONS combined data on deaths involving Covid-19 with information on ethnicity from the 2011 census.

Taking into account age, location and some measures of deprivation, disadvantage and prior health, it found black people were 90% more likely to die with Covid-19 than white people.

Men and women from Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities had an increased risk of between 30% and 80%, the analysis found.

Robert Cuffe, the BBC's head of statistics, said the analysis cannot fully explain the reasons for the higher risk, because it does not take into account people's current health, whether they are in crowded living conditions, whether they are exposed to the virus through front-line roles - or other differences between communities that can increase risk.

'Appalling'

The ONS suggested some of the risk might be caused by other social and economic factors that are not included in the data.

And it said that some ethnic groups may be "over-represented in public-facing occupations" and so more at risk of being infected while at work.

The ONS plans to examine the link between coronavirus risk and occupation.

Without taking into account factors such as prior health and location, the analysis found black people were more than four times as likely to die after contracting the virus.

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, said the greater risk faced by black people was "appalling".

"It is urgent the causes of this disproportionality are investigated. Action must be taken to protect black men and women - as well as people from all backgrounds - from the virus," the the Labour MP for Tottenham said on Twitter.