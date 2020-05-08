VE Day celebrations: The UK marks 75th anniversary
8 May 2020
People across the UK have marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Millions of people throughout the country fell silent at 11:00 BST on Friday to remember those who served in World War Two.
Friday marks 75 years since the formal acceptance by Britain and its allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender.
