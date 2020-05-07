Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. PM to review lockdown

Boris Johnson will talk to ministers about renewing restrictions on daily life later, having suggested the lockdown could be eased from Monday. They will discuss ending the "stay at home" message. Labour's Angela Rayner says their repeated failure to meet the 100,000-a-day testing target "doesn't inspire confidence".

2. Protective gowns from Turkey 'unusable'

Remember how an RAF transport plane sat on a Turkish runway awaiting a consignment of personal protective equipment? Now the government has confirmed 400,000 surgical gowns supplied by Turkey have not been given to NHS workers because they do not meet British safety standards.

3. 'Hospital at home' to shield the vulnerable

Services to treat acutely ill patients are being rolled out at speed in some parts of the UK, aimed at preventing those who are frail and vulnerable from having to go into hospital where there's a risk of catching Covid-19.

4. 'Humiliation' as school meal vouchers fail

Parents are struggling to redeem supermarket vouchers issued to replace free school meals, headteachers say. Scheme administrator Edenred says all are valid, with £52m issued since late March. But one mother says hers wouldn't scan at the till, adding: "It was embarrassing, everyone was looking at us."

5. VE Day choir sings online for pensioners

The pandemic might have put a stop to public events marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day but one choir is making sure care home residents who remember the 1945 celebrations don't miss out entirely.

